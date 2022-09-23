GROVELAND — The Groveland Police Department was recently awarded a $5,760 grant to improve road safety, according to police Chief Jeffrey Gillen.
The grant was made available by the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security and awarded by the Office of Grants and Research. This funding will be used to support the Municipal Road Safety Program, which assists in developing enforcement strategies to reduce roadway crashes, injuries, fatalities, and associated economic losses in Massachusetts.
The police department will spend the grant on designated overtime traffic safety patrol shifts, according to Gillen.
"We would like to thank the Baker-Polito Administration for awarding us this grant," Gillen said. "Traffic and pedestrian safety are a key part of keeping residents safe. As a smaller community, this additional support will allow the department to conduct additional patrols and increase our visibility."
The Office of Grants and Research allocated $5,000,000 in fiscal 2023 grant funding to municipal police departments within the state. The grants are designed to provide substantial flexibility in addressing local traffic safety issues, allowing funding beyond enforcement to include equipment options and developing novel traffic safety programs.
