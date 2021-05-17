GROVELAND — Local police urge residents to be wary of potential scams involving unpaid utility bills and a money-transfer app used to steal money.
“There are a number of strategies criminals use to try and take advantage of residents, including posing as a bill collector from utility companies like National Grid,” Groveland police Chief Jeffrey Gillen said. “We want residents to be aware of potential scams and understand the steps to avoid them and protect their identity and their money."
One common scam involves residents receiving a phone call from a person claiming to be a National Grid bill collector and threatening to cut off the customer's power supply if the balance is not paid. Scammers then demand that the balance be paid immediately through an app or the customers will lose their money.
In this case, scammers have been able to identify customers by name, address, phone number and even the amount they owe the company, according to Groveland police.
If a caller claiming to be from National Grid does not know your account number or asks questions about your balance, hang up immediately and contact National Grid at 1-800-322-3223 or the Groveland Police Department at 978-521-1212.
If unsure about a potential scam, contact the Groveland Police Department at the same number.
