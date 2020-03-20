GROVELAND — The Groveland Police Department on Thursday joined an increasing number of departments which have temporarily suspended non-emergency walk-in services in response to COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.
Walk-in services including fingerprints, records requests, non-violent past offenses, and medication drop-offs are suspended until further notice. Non-emergency matters may be reported over the phone by calling the department’s business line, 978-521-1212.
An officer will be assigned to follow-up with the caller. In some cases, officers may use email for statements or photos needed for a report.
“These are temporary changes we are making to the way we provide services out of an abundance of caution,” police Chief Jefrey Gillen said in a press release. “All of us at the Groveland Police Department are committed to providing the same excellent service that our community deserves.”
As always, call 911 for any emergency. The department will continue to respond to those calls immediately. Those who call 911 are asked to tell dispatchers if they are experiencing any flu-like symptoms. Dispatchers have also been directed to do the same.
To request a public record, visit the department’s website and either email Lt. Dwight McDonald at dmcdonald@grovelandpolice.com or download the request form, fill it out and mail it to the police department.
All new and renewal firearm licensing applications may be mailed to the department. Please ensure the application is complete and include a $100 check (made out to the Town of Groveland) for the application fee when you mail in the document.
All new firearm licensing applications appointments for fingerprints and photos are postponed until further notice, Gillen said.
Police can also be contacted through the department’s website. However, the site is not monitored around the clock.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.