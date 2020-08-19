GROVELAND – Two 16-year-olds are expected to be summonsed to Haverhill Juvenile Court after allegedly vandalizing numerous mailboxes over the weekend.
The two teens, from Merrimac and West Newbury, will each be summonsed on 11 counts of malicious destruction of property, according to Groveland police Chief Jeffrey Gillen.
Groveland police received a report from a Center Street resident Sunday about 6:50 a.m. that their mailbox and several neighbors' mailboxes were vandalized.
Later that morning, an officer responding to the call saw two other teens walking along a route in which mailboxes were damaged. The teens told the officer they were walking from their friend's home on King Street.
As a result of those conversations and after further investigation, police were able to track down the two teens they believed were responsible. Those teens admitted they damaged the mailboxes, according to Gillen.
The teens' parents were notified to come pick them up from the friend's home.
As a result of the investigation, Groveland police determined that 11 mailboxes along Center and King streets were damaged.
Any additional residents whose mailboxes were damaged over the weekend are asked to contact the Groveland Police Department and ask for Detective Sgt. Heather Riley at 978-521-1212.
