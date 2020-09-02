GROVELAND — There were 1,908 votes cast in the town's primary election.
In the U.S. Senate race, incumbent Edward Markey beat Joseph Kennedy III on the Democratic ballot, 719 to 651. On the Republican ballot, Kevin J. O'Connor received 308 votes followed by Shiva Ayyadurai with 193.
In the 6th District congressional race, Democratic incumbent Seth Moulton received 1,065 votes followed by Angus McQuilken with 123 and Jamie Belsito with 151.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.