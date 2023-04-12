WEST NEWBURY — A water main break has resulted in neighboring Groveland supplying service to much of the town, according to Groveland officials.
Groveland Water Superintendent Colin Stokes said the Wednesday break affects West Newbury's water supply from its well field and from Newburyport.
Groveland Water and Sewer is providing water through a municipal interconnected pipeline between Groveland and West Newbury as repairs are being made.
Earlier this year, Groveland supplied West Newbury with water for a month while repairs were made to West Newbury’s water tower.
Groveland Water and Sewer already has an emergency water connection with surrounding towns, including West Newbury and Georgetown, in place to provide mutual aid in the event of a situation where a town's water supply is affected, according to officials.
