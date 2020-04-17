GROVELAND — The town was recently awarded a $15,000 grant from the Massachusetts Downtown Initiative Technical Assistance Program.
Groveland officials were notified Friday they would receive the funding.
The grant will fund consulting services as Groveland develops a parking management strategy for Elm Square that would examine the options to potentially increase the number and location of parking spots in revitalizing that area.
Last year, town officials were able to use grant funding from the same program to conduct an economic development study about the types of businesses that residents would like to see in Elm Square and the current characteristics of the area. The majority of participants in the survey cited insufficient parking as an issue.
The new study will provide a more comprehensive plan on how to address this issue and include an overall assessment, management plan and zoning review.
Town Planner Rebecca Oldham spearheaded the grant application and is overseeing the Elm Square initiative.
“We’re grateful to receive this funding for a second year in a row and look forward to using it to take this next step in the Elm Square revitalization efforts,” Oldham said in a press release. “We’ve heard the feedback community members have provided as this project has continued to gain momentum and are excited about the future possibilities for this key area in Groveland.”
