GROVELAND — A local man’s dream for the town to build a better dog park is on its way to becoming a reality as town officials and residents move to finalize design plans next month.
Selectman Jason Naves, who has two dogs, moved to Groveland in 2016 and has been visiting the dog park ever since.
He quickly realized that the park’s location is not ideal, though. The small, fenced-in, dirt-covered area — featuring a few picnic tables and a tunnel for dogs to play in — sits directly behind the softball field at Pines Recreation Area off Main Street.
The location is particularly unfavorable for softball coaches, whose players can easily get distracted by the barking or just a general need to play with the dogs, Naves explained.
Rebecca Oldham, director of the Economic Development Planning & Conservation Department, noted that the town has a large dog community and the current space is too small for how many people would benefit from the park.
For the past couple of years, Naves has been rallying other residents to call on the town to create a better dog park. His previous job had him traveling all over the country, so he has visited dog parks across the U.S. and noticed that Groveland does not have many of the amenities that others boast.
With the help of five others, he formed a nonprofit called K9s Unleashed Inc., which has raised approximately $6,600 for a new dog park.
His interest in the project even inspired him to run for the Board of Selectman last year.
The board formed a committee, which identified a new site for the dog park toward the front area of Pines Recreation Area.
Recently, residents had the opportunity to fill out a survey, sharing ideas for what the dog park should look like.
The town retained Boston-based Copley Wolff Design Group for the finalization of the design. On June 23, the town presented three potential concepts and discussed how to move forward.
The project received a $25,000 grant from The Stanton Foundation for the design of the park and could potentially earn additional funding for the construction.
The town has also set aside $25,000 in Community Preservation Act money, and K9s Unleashed Inc. continues to raise money through donations and the sale of decals and apparel at www.k-9sunleashed.com.
“You don’t really think much of how much of an impact a dog park can make, but people are outside more now and they want to be outside,” Oldham said. “This almost gives them a destination. Also, there’s so many other things that the Pines offers.”
One of the proposed elements is to have bubblers for the dogs to drink from, which would help reduce trash such as single-use water bottles that people bring in and often leave at the park for others to clean up.
Additional features could include benches and shade for people to sit, natural features that dogs can jump in and play on, and a low-maintenance surface that is comfortable for dogs to run on such as sand, Naves said.
There is also a proposal to have a sectioned-off area for dogs that might become overwhelmed at the park and want a separate space to run.
Naves said the goal is to make the space comfortable for both humans and dogs alike.
“It’s something the community here and surrounding communities can really get behind and enjoy,” he said. “(A dog park) definitely has a great social aspect for anyone that comes to visit with their dogs.”
If all goes according to plan, the town hopes to start construction on the park next year.
To learn more about some of the proposed designs and elements, visit www.grovelandma.com/sites/g/files/vyhlif3191/f/uploads/community_meeting_presentation_6-22-21.pdf.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.