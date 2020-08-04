GROVELAND — Following reports of water discoloration by customers around the area of King Street and Pentucket Regional High School, the town has investigated and found the issue is most likely the result of higher-than-anticipated water use at the construction site of the new school.
Water and Sewer Department Superintendent Colin Stokes said in a press release that the department has since connected with the project manager at the Pentucket site, who will transition to using an on-site well to eliminate the risk of future disruptions to the town's water system.
Customers should see the discoloration disappear within a couple of days. If they would like to accelerate the process, they can run a high-flow faucet like one on a bathtub until the water runs clearer.
The town's water system, which relies on groundwater, is naturally prone to mineral buildup that can result in such discoloration when sediment is loosened by sudden changes in normal water use.
The water is clean and safe for all uses, from drinking and food preparation to bathing and laundry, the town said.
Despite the mineral discoloration, caused by iron and manganese in the ground, the Environmental Working Group of Washington, D.C., consistently rates Groveland's water among the cleanest public water supplies in Essex County, according to the town.
This week, the department's leak detection contractor will check that there are no significant leaks contributing to water discoloration, the town reported.
Groveland just started looking for a new water supply well, which may result in better water quality. This would enable the decommissioning of Well 3, which has contributed the highest amount of minerals to the water system.
The town said it will provide updates on this project as they become available.
