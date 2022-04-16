GROVELAND — Residents who want to help guide the town as it develops a new master, or comprehensive, plan may do so at meetings beginning in May. Town Administrator Rebecca Oldham wishes to invite residents to a series of discussions to help the Town of Groveland develop a new comprehensive plan.
The plan will focus on three geographic areas — Elm Square to Town Hall, Bagnall Elementary School to the Georgetown Line and 150 Center St. to Veasey Memorial Park — and explore planning issues required by the state including: economic development; housing; open space and recreation; natural, cultural, and historic resources; town services and facilities; circulation/mobility; and land use.
Residents are invited to take part in the following discussions:
•Elm Square to Town Hall: Tuesday, May 10, from 6-7:30 p.m.
•Bagnall Elementary School to the Georgetown Line: Thursday, May 12, from 6-7:30 p.m.
•150 Center St. to Veasey Memorial Park: Saturday, May 14, from 10-11:30 a.m.
All meetings will take place at Groveland Town Hall, 183 Main St.
Residents are encouraged to complete a survey about the comprehensive plan. The survey is open and will remain live through April 29. To complete the survey, please click here. The survey also can be found at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/GrovelandSurvey1
A draft of the plan is expected to be finished by this summer.
"We encourage residents to join us next month and learn more about the comprehensive plan and how it will come to fruition," Town Administrator Rebecca Oldham said. "The survey and meetings will provide the town with vital feedback as we develop a vision for Groveland's future."
