GROVELAND — A selectman arrested in July on a second drunken driving offense after crashing his motorcycle in West Newbury is due back in Newburyport District Court on Oct. 5, for a pretrial hearing, according to court records.
Mark Parenteau, 35, of Benham Street, was also charged with reckless operation of a motor vehicle and speeding after the July 16 crash that saw he and a female passenger crash into a section of woods off Turkey Hill Road in West Newbury.
His brother, Richard Parenteau, a West Newbury police sergeant, was not involved in the arrest and did not respond to the crash, according to West Newbury police Chief Michael Dwyer and West Newbury police records.
Mark Parenteau, whose term expires in May 2025, remains a selectman, according to Town Administrator Rebecca Oldham.
West Newbury Officer Matthew Dixon responded to the crash at around 6:30 p.m. on July 16. Parenteau was pacing back and forth while talking on the phone as his passenger sitting on the ground complained of leg pain. The passenger told Dixon that Parenteau was driving when he lost control and crashed into the woods.
Parenteau, according to Dixon's report, smelled of alcohol, when the officer approached him. Parenteau told Dixon he was driving around 50 mph when he crashed. The speed limit for that section of Turkey Hill Road is 30 mph.
"I asked where he was coming from and he stated that he just are food at a restaurant in Newburyport. I asked if he had any alcoholic beverages while at this restaurant and he stated 'yeah, just one,'" Dixon wrote in this report.
Dixon called for back up and Newbury police Officer John Lucey III arrived a few minutes later.
After speaking to both Parenteau and the passenger, Dixon reported that Parenteau was driving westbound in such a reckless manner that the passenger had to grab his neck to avoid being thrown off the motorcycle. Once she grabbed his neck, he lost control of the motorcycle and crashed into the woods.
"Both Mr. Parenteau and (the passenger) ended up bailing from the motorcycle and the motorcycle came to a rest on the woods approximately 40 feet from the roadway," Dixon wrote.
Parenteau agreed to take a series of field sobriety tests but failed them. Dixon arrested Parenteau and drove him to the station for booking. At the station, Parenteau admitted he was going too fast but only lost control of the motorcycle after his passenger grabbed his neck. He refused to take a blood alcohol level test, Dixon added in his report.
Parenteau did not respond to an email or text in time for his report. His phone was not accepting voice messages.
