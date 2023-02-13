GROVELAND — After more than 30 years, the popular Cedardale Groveland camp is closing permanently.
Camp Director Amy Lopata broke the news in a weekend email to parents.
"Dear Cedardale families, it with a heavy heart that we are letting you know that Cedardale Groveland is closing its doors forever, effective immediately. Thank you for trusting us with your children through the years. If you already registered for the Summer of 2023, you should expect a full refund shortly."
No reason was given for the camps closure, and Lopata did not respond to an email inquiry. The camp could not be reached for comment as the phone number has been disconnected and the business page has been removed from Google and Google Maps.
Last summer, a former Cedardale camp counselor was arrested on child pornography charges. He worked at the camp for the 2021 season and one day in 2022.
Another incident last summer resulted in a Newburyport middle school student nearly drowning after he was pulled from the camp's pool during a field trip and resuscitated via CPR. He was rushed to Holy Family Hospital and later airlifted to a Boston hospital by medical helicopter.
Online registration for the camp opened Jan. 5, with parents paying a $200 deposit with the application for children ages 4 years and 9 months through 12 years old. A 2023 camp schedule remains posted on the camp's website, which remains up, with a countdown to summer 2023 still active. Camper applications also remain available and active on the site.
Camp rates are listed as weekly amounts, which started at $890 for two weeks and go all the way up to $2,730 for eight weeks. Additional fees for extended hourly care until 5 p.m. began at $75 per week, per child.
If a parent were late to pick up their child(ren), an additional fee of $1 per minute late would be applied. Bus transportation fees also started at $70 per week, with an additional $30 being added to that rate if the transportation was need for extended hour care, according to the website.
Comprised of nearly 50 acres, Cedardale Groveland hosts business seminars and retreats. In addition to two swimming pools, the camp has five wading pools, two hot tubs, a Par 3 golf course, three tennis courts, four volleyball courts, a Whiffle ball stadium, four basketball courts, dining pavilions and a mini golf course, according to its website.
