GROVELAND - The town was recently awarded $29,590 by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) to improve pedestrian and bicycle safety near the Bagnall Elementary School, according to Town Planner Rebecca Oldham.
“We are so thankful that MassDOT has allocated this funding to enable us to make safety improvements to Route 97 near the area of the Bagnall,” Oldham said. “We will use these funds to ensure that students, pedestrians and cyclists all reach their destinations safely and securely.”
Work will begin in the near future, subject to weather, equipment and materials, and it is hoped it will be completed by May, 31.
The funds will allow the town to install a pedestrian-activated rapid flashing beacon at the intersection of Ashcroft and School Street, and reflective strips to the crosswalk signage at the intersection School Street and Ashcroft as well as the intersection at School Street and Center Street.
Groveland will also install advanced warning signage and new pavement markings. School Street, a stretch of commuter road with a 40 mph speed limit, intersects with Ashcroft Terrace and Center Street, both of which are linked to neighborhoods that produce heavy foot and bicycle traffic on the way to the Bagnall School.
“The number one concern that we have had with this area is the safety of pedestrians and cyclists,” Groveland Police Chief Jeffrey Gillen said. “This grant will directly benefit the community and help to keep our citizens safe while walking to school, jogging, bicycling and so on. I'd like to thank Rebecca and everyone who took the initiative to make this happen."
The grant was awarded as a part of the Shared Winter Streets and Spaces Program, created by MassDOT to support projects that promote safe travelling in municipalities, public health, and the creation of repurposed space to allow for adequate social distancing while walking, biking, dining, shopping or travelling on public transportation.
The town had sought out funding to improve safety in the area of the Bagnall Elementary School as a result of encouragement from parents of students, residents on Ashcroft Terrace and the MassDOT Safe Routes to School program.
