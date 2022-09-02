GROVELAND — Superintendent Colin Stokes announces that the Groveland Water and Sewer Department will conduct sewer smoke testing next week.
Testing will occur during the week of Sept. 5. Testing is dependent on weather, and more specific dates and times will be announced when available.
Customers who will be directly affected will be notified.
Smoke testing is an important part of the department's sewer infiltration and inflow program, which is required by the Massachusetts Department of Environment Protection. As a part of the tests, white smoke will be blown into the sanitary sewer lines in the street to see where the smoke leaks out to eliminate outside sources of water from entering Groveland's sewer system.
Visit grovelandwaterandsewer.com for updates regarding testing timelines and information. Residents with questions about smoke testing may call Stokes at 979-556-7220.
The Groveland Water Department thanks residents for their cooperation during this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.