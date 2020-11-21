WEST NEWBURY – A Groveland woman arrested in September after police say she drove through their town drunk with her young son in the car, was sentenced to 90 days in jail after pleading guilty to a child endangerment charge on Thursday in Newburyport District Court.
Kara J. Boggiatto, 31, of Washington St., Groveland, was given credit for 75 days already served and lost her driver's license for a year as result of her guilty plea. The balance of her jail sentence was suspended for 6 months while on probation.
A charge of driving while under the influence of alcohol was continued without a finding for a year. During that time, she must complete a driver's safety course, comply with all Department of Children and Families orders and pay $600 in fines and fees.
Boggiatto was driving on Main Street near Way To The River on Sept. 6, around 8:45 p.m. when Officer Michael Denaro passed her and noticed her high beams were still on. Denaro, who also noticed a rear taillight was broken, turned around and pulled her over near the Mill Pond Park area.
Officer Danielle Burrill soon arrived at the scene to assist. Denaro saw that the driver's son and a dog were in the backseat. Both officers said they could smell alcohol coming from her breath and noticed other signs that she may have been under the influence of alcohol. The officers also learned Boggiatto had two warrants out for her arrest.
Boggiatto failed a series of field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest. At the scene she took a preliminary blood alcohol level breath test and blew a .154, almost twice the legal limit for drunken driving. She then called her son's father who drove to the scene and picked up their child and the dog.
Boggiatto was driven to the Groveland police station where she took another blood alcohol test and blew a similar reading, according to Denaro's report.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.