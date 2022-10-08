NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Art Association presents "Grow Your Dreams," a collection of pieces by mosaicist Corinne McKeown.
McKeown's exhibition is the latest addition to the member spotlight series in the Mural Gallery – a new space encompassing the hallway and staircase from the first-floor Sargent Gallery to the Hartson Gallery on the second floor.
The initiative provides the association's members with the opportunity to feature their work in a short solo show.
McKeown began her journey to become a proficient mosaic artist in 2012. Making art is how she feels most accomplished, contributory, purposeful, spiritually balanced and enlivened, according to a news release.
She learned early on that creating mosaics is not just a "feel good" activity – that selecting and connecting the elements of size, color, texture and shape helps in the development of problem-solving, critical thinking, patience and trust.
Mosaic is a forgiving art where imperfections can be embraced to add interest, and to highlight other parts of the work, the release said.
Embracing the power of art to heal, McKeown became an arts in health practitioner in 2020, and enjoys introducing the joy and benefits of creativity to people – especially when they do not believe they are creative, according to organizers.
"Grow Your Dreams" can be seen through Oct. 16 in the Mural Gallery. The show is presented concurrently with "Glass Perspectives," the second part of the association's celebration of 2022 as the International Year of Glass. All work is for sale.
The gallery is free and open to the public Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. It is at 65 Water St.
