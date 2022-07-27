NEWBURYPORT — Republican gubernatorial candidate Chris Doughty made no bones about why he believes he would be the best person to run the state: Massachusetts residents appreciate and crave “democratic friction.” In other words, a Republican governor and a Democrat-led Legislature.
Doughty, who mentioned that term Tuesday during a quick campaign stopover in Newburyport, said from William Weld to Paul Cellucci to current Gov. Charlie Baker, Massachusetts residents have embraced and welcomed a Republican governor in the corner office.
“I think it’s important, I hope we don’t lose it,” Doughty said.
The 59-year-old Wrentham resident and business owner is looking to succeed Baker, who announced in December he would not seek a third term. But first, he must secure a space in the November general election by defeating fellow Republican candidate Geoff Diehl. The winner of the primary will face Attorney General Maura Healey, the Democratic candidate who many believe is the favorite to become the Bay State’s next governor.
“It’s not a coronation, you have to work for it,” he said when describing his chances on winning this fall.
Doughty, who has never run for elected office, described himself as “fiscally responsible” and a “problem solver” who enjoys breaking down complex issues and fixing them in a common sense way. In the same breath, he called himself “socially pragmatic” on hot button topics.
“That really speaks to my background,” Doughty said.
Doughty and his wife, Leslie, are the parents of six and grandparents to four. He co-founded Capstan Industries and over the years oversaw the expansion of the metal parts manufacturing company from a few dozen employees to hundreds of people at two facilities.
He graduated from Brigham Young University in 1987 with a bachelor’s degree in economics and later received a master’s degree in business from Harvard Business School in 1989.
In Doughty’s eyes, Massachusetts is becoming too expensive for the average working family to thrive, calling the state one of the most expensive places to live based on medical costs, housing and other metrics.
“The list goes on and on,” he said.
Asked to share his feelings about President Joe Biden’s first term so far, Doughty was quick to blame the president for the country’s skyrocketing inflation rate, saying Biden pumped too much money into the economy.
“He should have put the brakes on it,” Doughty said, adding that the president’s energy policies have hurt the nation as well.
Doughty said his stop Tuesday in Newburyport was part of his plan to visit “every inch” of the state as he campaigns “15 or 16 hours a day every day.”
“Also I just love Newburyport,” he said, adding that he will be marching in the Yankee Homecoming Parade on Aug. 7.
Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.