NEWBURYPORT — Annika Terrana of the World Wildlife Fund, a specialist in forest management and building resilient ecosystems, will visit “The Morning Show” on Thursday to discuss the link between public health and health of the natural world.
Host Mary Jacobsen will interview Terrana about the connection between protecting nature and wildlife and the prevention of zoonotic diseases, or those caused by the transmission of pathogens from animals to people.
Terrano will discuss why conserving wildlife habitat and eliminating global wildlife trade are effective in preventing another pandemic.
Also visiting the show will be Penny Lazarus of the Newburyport Choral Society, who will discuss the society's upcoming fundraiser, “Give Voice to NCS: A Virtual Silent Auction of Goods, Deeds and Adventures.” Bidding will be online from Nov. 25 to Dec. 5. For more information, visit www.newburyportchoralsociety.org.
"The Morning Show" airs Thursday at 9 a.m. on Channel 9 and on WJOP (FM 96.3) and streams live on PortMedia’s YouTube channel (click YouTube at www.NCMHub.org). After broadcast, the show is available on the YouTube playlist for "The Morning Show."
Each show will also air on WJOP on Friday at 8 a.m. and the following Tuesday at 4 p.m. and Wednesday at 3 p.m. They are also available on the Sound Cloud (click on the cloud icon at www.NCMHub.org).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.