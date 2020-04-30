NEWBURYPORT – This week’s Local Pulse internet radio broadcast will touch on news from city government, local business and the nonprofit community service sector.
Host Joe DiBiase will talk with Deborah Smith, executive director of The Pettengill House, about how the agency has worked to help people in need of food and services during the pandemic.
Frank Cousins, head of the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry, will be on the show to talk about plans to eventually reopen the local economy, and Newburyport Mayor Donna Holaday will talk with DiBiase about news from City Hall and information about the continued need for social distancing and abiding by rules to keep everyone save from the coronavirus.
The show is being taped on Friday and DiBiase generally makes it available online Friday night. Like all Local Pulse broadcasts, it can be listened to or downloaded as a podcast at any time at NewburyportNews.com/LocalPulse.
