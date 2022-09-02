Gundalow returning to Greater Newburyport

NEWBURYPORT — The city's harbor is filled with modern vessels these days but a boat whose “heyday” was centuries ago is scheduled to be traversing the Merrimack River from Sept. 7 to Sept. 13.
The Portsmouth, New Hampshire-berthed Piscataqua is a barge-like vessel with a colorful history and the public is invited to sail on the 65-foot craft. It carries 42 passengers, managers say.
Gundalows were common on the Merrimack River from the mid-17th century to about the late-19th century, back when Newburyport was a major center for commercial trade, and gundalows transported goods up and down the river, according to historians.
Gundalows were known for delivering salt hay from the marshes to farmers upriver. Timber, produce, horses and sheep were also transported in this craft, which could operate in shallow water.
The railroad arrived on the North Shore in the mid-19th century, and methods of commercial transport changed.
An Eastern Railroad bridge was built across the Merrimack in 1840 and the rail line provided an alternative to the gundalow, according to officials of the Gundalow Company of Portsmouth, a not-for-profit organization that manages the boat.
Also, the arrival of riverside mills in the 19th century with their dams and locks limited the distance that gundalows could travel upstream.
The gundalow arrives at Waterfront Park in Newburyport on Wednesday, Sept. 7. The vessel has a large sail to help with propulsion, and a crew that navigates and provides commentary.
The vessel has been to Newburyport several times in the last decade. Historians say the gundalow was found mostly in New England, and the Merrimack and Piscataqua rivers were the prime bodies of water that the vessels traveled centuries ago.
Most trips will be from Waterfront Park, Newburyport, but on Tuesday, Sept. 13, the craft will be in Amesbury.
The Amesbury Carriage Museum is hosting trips for members and guests.
Formed in 1986, the Amesbury Carriage Museum is a not-for-profit history organization. Executive director Kelly Daniell said its mission is to champion the history of Amesbury industry and its people.
Some observers say that part of the reason the gundalow became obsolete is that carriages (and roads and bridges) were used instead of the river.
A tentative sailing schedule from Newburyport Waterfront Park is as follows:
Wednesday Sept. 7, 2:30-4 p.m., harbor sail; 5-7 p.m. sunset sail.
Thursday Sept. 8, 2:30-4 p.m., harbor sail.
Friday Sept. 9, 2:30-4 p.m. harbor sail.
Saturday Sept. 10, noon-1:30 p.m. harbor sail. (Organizers say this is ideal for families and kids); 2:30-4 p.m. harbor sail; 5-7 p.m., sunset sail.
Sunday Sept. 11, 11:30-1 p.m. harbor sail; 2-4 p.m. concert cruise; 5-7 p.m., sunset sail.
Monday Sept. 12; 2-3:30 p.m., harbor sail.
The craft will make trips from Lowell’s Boat Ship on Main Street, Amesbury on Tuesday, Sept. 13. One trip leaves at noon, and other sailings are at 2:30 and at 5 p.m.
Tentative fee schedule is as follows:
1.5 hour afternoons: Adults $32, kids 8-15 $16, kids under 8, $8
2 hour sunsets: Adults $38, kids 8-15 $19, kids under 8, $8
Concert cruise: Adults $44, kids 8-15 $22, kids under 8, $8
More information and reservations can be obtained by calling the Gundalow Company at 603-433-9505.
