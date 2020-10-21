ROWLEY – A local man dubbed by the state as a habitual traffic offender was thrown in jail Tuesday following his arraignment in Newburyport District Court on his ninth charge of driving after his license was suspended.
Philip L. Frasca Jr., 57, of Pleasant Street was on probation for an earlier operating after suspension offense when he was arrested by Rowley police in July.
In February, Frasca pleaded guilty to operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license (subsequent offense) and was sentenced to a year in jail. District Court Judge Peter Doyle suspended Frasca’s sentence for two years while on probation but sentenced him to home confinement except for approved hours.
On Tuesday, a court probation officer asked Doyle to hold Frasca until a probation violation hearing could take place next month.
At the same time, Essex County prosecutor Shailagh Kennedy asked Doyle to hold Frasca on $2,500 cash bail on the new charge, adding that Frasca is facing his ninth operating after suspension offense since 1988. Kennedy also said Frasca was classified as a habitual traffic offender in 2019.
According to Frasca’s attorney, the general contractor was caught driving in July as he was running a work errand. He asked Doyle not to hold him pending a probation violation hearing saying that Frasca was also trying to reinstate his license at the time of his arrest.
But Doyle said that was not an excuse for driving while on probation.
“He left me no choice,” Doyle said.
Frasca is due back in court on Nov. 18 for a probation violation hearing and a pretrial hearing on the new charge.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached by email at drogers@newburyportnews.com.
