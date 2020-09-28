Haggstrom moves up to Amesbury city clerk

AMESBURY — The city has a new clerk but she's no stranger to the office.
Mayor Kassandra Gove announced on Monday that former administrative assistant Amanda Haggstrom has been appointed to the position of city clerk.
Haggstrom's predecessor Christine Dixon resigned in July after being named the assistant city clerk in her hometown of Beverly. Dixon's predecessor, Bonnijo Kitchin, served as a part-time interim city clerk while the city searched for a full-time replacement.
Haggstrom was appointed to her position during the Sept. 25 City Council meeting and is expected to take the oath of office on Oct. 1.
Haggstrom is a Salem native and recently bought a home in Newton, N. H., but said Monday she has lived most of her life in Amesbury.
"We bought a house in Newton when I was 27 and I am now 28, so I have lived in Amesbury my entire life," Haggstrom said.
Haggstrom began her Amesbury career working as the board secretary in the Office of Community and Economic Development in 2016 and then moved into the City Clerk's Office as an administrative assistant when Dixon was appointed in 2017.
"I'm very excited to get to work and get into everything," Haggstrom said. "We've got a presidential election coming in, so we're really getting thrown into it right now. It will be a challenge but it will really help me, ultimately."
Haggstrom was at Dixon's side through a pair of municipal elections, a special municipal election, and two primary elections.
"I wasn't the clerk during those elections but I was there to see everything," Haggstrom said.
She also will oversee early voting which begins at City Hall on Oct. 17 and will run until Oct. 30.
"We have a really good team here," Haggstrom said. "During the last election, we worked around the clock for about two weeks straight and everybody worked really hard."
Gove said in a press release that she was glad to see Haggstrom move into the clerk's role.
"She has been an incredibly hard-working member of that team for more than three years and has earned this promotion," Gove said. "When Christine Dixon left, Amanda quickly stepped up and took on more responsibility, including taking point on elections, which is no small feat."
City Councilors Pam Gilday and Nick Wheeler, along with Chief of Staff Paul Fahey, had received 33 application to fill Dixon's position and eventually narrowed the candidate pool to seven.
Gilday said in the release that Haggstrom "did a stellar job" during her interview.
"She clearly knows the ins and outs of the job, the role, the office, the procedures, the practices," Gilday said. "She has essentially been performing the work of an acting city clerk with (Kitchin) acting as mentor and support. Amanda is and has been the point person on all elections-related matters. She has a proven temperament for the job and I believe will be a long-term public servant and real asset to the residents of Amesbury, the staff at City Hall, and the Amesbury City Council for many years to come."
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.