Phones have been ringing off the hook and email boxes flooding with messages at area hair salons and barbershops since Gov. Charlie Baker announced that those personal health services will be back in business starting Monday.
Getting an appointment that day is already impossible at Inn Street Barbershop in Newburyport and Tuesday doesn’t look much more optimistic at Darling Merrill Hair Company, also in Newburyport.
“We’re already booked up Monday and most of Tuesday,” Inn Street Barbershop owner Esther Sayer said earlier this week.
Under Baker’s four-phase reopening plan, hair salons and barbershops are part of Phase 1, which also includes manufacturers and places of worship. Should positive COVID-19 cases continue their downward trend, Phase 2 businesses, among them restaurants and retail stores, will open in roughly three weeks.
When barbershop and hair salon owners do reopen for business, the experience for them and their customers will be nothing like before the coronavirus pandemic closed down the entire industry.
The state’s guidelines and requirements are extensive. For the foreseeable future, getting a haircut will be by appointment only.
Patrons and hairstylists are required to wear masks and paper smocks. Workers are also required to change smocks or gowns after each client and, if possible, use disposable equipment.
Also, the businesses are limited to hair services only — haircuts, coloring, blow drying and treatments. Other services, such as trimming eyebrows, beard trimming, lip waxing and manicures, are not permitted.
Owners are also required by the state to frequently clean and disinfect their workspaces. Tools need to be disinfected after each customer as well as shampoo bowls, chairs and headrests, according to the state.
Interlocks Salon & Spa on Merrimac Street in Newburyport is scheduled to reopen May 28. In preparation for that day, the Interlocks staff sent an email to clients detailing the new policies.
Interlocks owner Ginny Eramo said she is rescheduling roughly 600 appointments. There are an additional 6,000 canceled appointments for services Interlocks cannot offer until receiving approval from the state.
“We’ll be booked solid,” Eramo said. “Our problem will be fitting in everyone.”
Among its new policies is the addition of a 3% safety fee to each service price to pay for additional supply and personal protective equipment. Eramo said it will be for several months at least that she and other salon owners will have to spend money on PPEs, a new expense for everyone.
“And that’s not going away,” she said.
Eramo said she will probably end up losing money, at least for a while. She said the mindset of her and others is to get through 2020 and then return to profitability next year.
Kimberly Bamford, co-owner of Salon 42/70 in Salisbury, said she will not add a service fee when she reopens Tuesday.
“Absolutely not, it’s the price of doing business,” Bamford said.
Bamford was surprised barbershops and hair salons were part of Baker’s first wave of businesses that could reopen.
“I feel it’s slightly early,” she said, adding that it might have made sense to see how Phase 1 played out before allowing what she called such a “hands-on” industry to resume.
“We’re open because clients are ready,” Bamford said.
And they sure are ready, she said. Already, she has booked appointments until the end of June.
“Definitely a lot of people to fit in,” Bamford said.
Darling Merrill of Darling Merrill Hair Company also said she was surprised that hair salons and barbershops were part of Baker’s first wave of businesses that could reopen. She was expecting her industry to be in Phase 2 or 3.
“I just couldn’t believe it,” Merrill said. “I’m going to do what I can to make sure I’m keeping them safe and myself safe.”
In Amesbury, Hair Co. K is reopening Tuesday with staggered hours for its employees to continue social distancing. That means a client’s favorite stylist might not be available as much as before, according to the Main Street salon’s Facebook page.
Merrill said she was excited to again be doing what she loved but also lamented the loss of some of what made her profession so special, adding that she will look more like a health care provider than a hairstylist.
“It’s going to take the beauty out of going to a salon,” Merrill said, referring to customers and staff wearing masks, face shields, smocks and other protective equipment.
Sayer said customers will no longer be able to wait inside. They will receive a text when they can safely enter and that’s only after staff clean and disinfect following a haircut.
Despite what will be an extremely different experience for customers, she said her regulars are eager to sit in the barber’s chair again.
“People are very anxious to get back,” Sayer said. “It’s going to take time but we’ll get back.”
Sayer said the same applies to her self-employed workers who use the space, all of whom will be back cutting hair.
Merrill said since closing March 16, she has been in contact with many of her roughly 100 clients, some of them sending photos of themselves showing their desperate need for personal grooming.
She estimated that just catching up with all those who need haircuts will mean she is cutting hair pretty much around the clock while open.
“God, give me help,” she said jokingly.
Sayer said she was not in danger of losing her business by the time Baker made his announcement Monday but as a precaution, she took out a personal line of equity. Thankfully, she won’t have to tap into it now.
Sayer added that her ability to weather the storm was greatly enhanced by her relationship with her landlord, who she called “great.”
Dave Rogers is a staff reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
