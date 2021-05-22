Hall of Honor returns to Amesbury High School

AMESBURY — The Amesbury Educational Foundation Inc.'s annual Hall of Honor ceremony returned to the high school auditorium earlier this month after a year away because of the pandemic.
"Given the challenges of this past year, this annual Hall of Honor ceremony was especially challenging to organize, but all the more important for us to host,” AEFI vice president Joan Miller said in a press release.
Amesbury Elementary School teacher Beverly Peeke was inducted as the former educator during the Hall of Honor ceremony which welcomed approximately 100 people to the Amesbury High School auditorium on May 7.
"Beverly's gift was that she didn't just educate, she inspired," AEFI president Patricia Hoyt said.
School nurse Florence Kennedy was named the 2021 friend of education.
"To this day, when confronted with a challenge, we will still stop and ask ourselves, 'what would Flo do?'" guidance counselor Bethany Noseworthy said.
AHS Class of 1986 member and Amesbury Animal Hospital owner Dr. Jacqueline Bastien was honored as this year's former student.
"AEFI's recognition of Dr. Bastien is well deserved," said state Rep. Jim Kelcourse, R-Amesbury. "She is a hard-working, compassionate person who takes great care of our animals. We are fortunate to have her here in Amesbury."
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.