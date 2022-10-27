NEWBURYPORT — Halloween is making a comeback of sorts in the downtown after two years of COVID-19 restrictions.
On Friday, the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry is hosting its annual Downtown Trick or Treat from 4 to 5 p.m. at local retailers and restaurants.
On Thursday, trick-or-treaters can visit City Hall where Mayor Sean Reardon will be dressed as Ted Lasso, the transplanted American college football coach in England played by Jason Sudeikis.
Chief of Staff Andrew Levine said the COVID-19 pandemic put a damper on traditional City Hall trick-or-treating activities for the past two years but plenty of city employees will be offering candy to costumed children at 60 Pleasant St. from 5 to 6 p.m.
City Hall is typically open until 7 p.m. on Thursdays and Mayor Sean Reardon holds his office hours from 6 to 7 p.m.
Levine said the mayor has told people that he will be dressing up Thursday evening.
“The mayor’s excited about it and we hope some other folks dress up, too,” Levine said.
Levine said residents can expect to perform their usual city business Thursday night but added that they may be met by costumed employees offering candy.
“We like those things that make City Hall a place that can bring people in. This is just another opportunity to do that,” he said.
Chamber of Commerce Marketing and Development Director Erin Duggan said everyone is invited to take part in Downtown Trick or Treat on Friday, but the annual event is primarily tailored to families with small children.
“This is one of the most popular, holiday-related and family-friendly events that we have throughout the year and it drives business to our restaurants and retailers,” she said.
Duggan said the Chamber is wrapping up its second annual Great Pumpkin Scavenger Hunt, which has been taking place at local businesses throughout October and will end on Halloween.
At St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 166 High St., families are invited to stop by for a treat on Halloween from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Citywide trick-or-treating will also take place Monday. Residents who want to participate are asked to turn on their outside lights between 5:30 and 7:30 that evening.
City Marshal Mark Murray asks that parents and children bring a flashlight after dusk, walk on the sidewalks, look out for traffic, and avoid any homes where outside lights are not on.
“Obviously, we are asking motorists to slow down during trick-or-treat and hope everybody enjoys the night,” he said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
