A global pandemic did not slow voter turnout in Greater Newburyport, with mailed-in ballots arriving early and people voting in person in the state primary election Tuesday.
Poll workers at the Newburyport Senior Community Center said there was a slow start Tuesday morning followed by a steady stream of Ward 5 and 6 voters throughout the day. Inside the building, floor markers were in place to encourage social distancing, and masked workers sat behind protective Plexiglas barriers.
“There were only 45 people in the first 2½ hours but it’s gotten a bit more steady,” said Karen Eaton, poll warden for Ward 6. “There were a lot of early voters and people that mailed in their ballots, but it seemed like there was a fair number of people for a primary.”
Newburyport’s other polling places saw steady voter traffic throughout the day, including at Hope Community Church, where just over 300 Ward 3 residents had voted by 5 p.m.
“It’s a little surprising to have this much at this point given the other ways everyone else has voted,” said Nancy Alcorn, a Ward 3 poll worker. “This is good given all the advance stuff.”
In Ward 2, just under 500 people had cast ballots at the former Brown School by 7 p.m.
“We’ve been busy — well, the expectations were low,” said Candace Erickson, the Ward 2 warden.
At the Newbury fire station on Morgan Avenue, 1,148 voters in the town’s Precinct 1 — including early voters — had cast ballots by 7 p.m. on Tuesday, which longtime poll warden Martha Webb said was “extremely high.”
“This morning was light and the afternoon was fairly heavy, but primaries are usually very light,” Webb said. “It’s been a good day — I think people are wanting to express themselves.”
In Merrimac, more than 400 people had voted in person at Sweetsir School as of 2 p.m. Tuesday, according to Town Clerk Gwendolyn Lay Sabbagh.
“People were waiting in line at 7 a.m.,” she said. “It has been steady, all day long.”
Lay Sabbagh said 5,384 people are registered to vote in Merrimac and 172 had cast ballots during the recent early voting period; more than 1,400 mailed-in ballots were received.
Lay Sabbagh said she was surprised to see such a steady turnout at the polls Tuesday.
“Normally, I would say this is on par with a state election,” she said. “But we have already had about 1,500 people vote early, between the absentee ballots and mail-in ballots.”
Her office also provided voters with any personal protective equipment they needed, such as face masks and hand sanitizer, but most people came prepared.
“We’re having no problems today,” Lay Sabbagh said. “Everyone is being kind and courteous.”
Turnout was also steady at the Hilton Senior Center in Salisbury where Town Clerk Melinda Morrison said 1,884 people voted by 4 p.m.
“We’ve been busy all day,” she said.
Roughly 4,800 people are registered to vote in Salisbury, where close to 1,000 people voted by mail while 143 people voted during the early voting period, according to Morrison.
She also said that she was surprised by the relatively brisk voter turnout.
“It’s a little strange,” she said. “I didn’t think it would be this busy today.”
Morrison said she made sure that hand sanitizing stations were available to people as they walked into the entrance of the senior center, where a separate exit had also been set up for proper social distancing. Those measures for safe voting were in place at polls throughout the region.
According to the Amesbury City Clerk’s office, 2,905 people had gone to the high school to vote in person by 3 p.m. on Tuesday.
Amesbury has 12,818 registered voters, 2,866 of whom voted during the early voting period and 117 voted absentee, according to the city clerk’s office.
Outside Newburyport’s Ward 2 polling station at the former Brown School on Tuesday afternoon, state Rep. James Kelcourse, R-Amesbury, was holding a sign and waving to passers-by. Kelcourse is looking to shake off a challenge from Democrat Amber Hewett to win another term.
Kelcourse, who was there with family members, said it was great to see people coming to the polls.
“People are excited to vote,” he said. “It’s a great day, people are positive.”
Kelcourse acknowledged many people decided to take advantage of mail-in voting but those who came to the polls were “engaged and excited to vote.”
Newburyport resident Sierra Gitlin said she was one of those who voted by mail to minimize her risk of contracting COVID-19.
“I voted early because I didn’t want to risk anything keeping me from the polls,” Gitlin said.
In West Newbury, Town Clerk Michael McCarron said the town had processed approximately 850 mail-in votes by the afternoon and the polls were “active” all day. He said there were about 1,200 voters as of 4 p.m.
In total, the town has roughly 3,400 registered voters, but McCarron noted that some are inactive.
In Groveland, there are 5,023 registered voters, according to Town Clerk Elizabeth Cunniff.
As of 5 p.m. on Tuesday, the town had seen 890 voters for Precinct 1 and 823 voters for Precinct 2. Cunniff said a bulk of the votes would most likely come from mail-in ballots, but she could not confirm those numbers. She added that a high volume of mail-in requests had been for Democratic ballots.
At St. Mary’s Hall in Rowley, the polls were “surprisingly busy,” Town Clerk Susan Hazen said.
As of 6 p.m., 623 people had voted in person, which Hazen and a couple of poll workers admitted was “surprising” for a state primary.
Hazen said many people came out to the polls because they thought there were questions on the ballot. Some even came in thinking it was the presidential election, which is not until November.
Rowley has 4,500 registered voters, according to Hazen.
She said the town had sent out 1,258 mail-in ballots and as of 6 p.m., 957 had been returned.
Hazen, who has been the town clerk for 20 years, said it’s been an adjustment managing regular absentee ballots, early voting and now, voting by mail.
She said voting by mail, or no-excuse absentee ballots, are “neither this nor that, but somewhere in the middle.”
As town clerk, Hazen has to keep up to date on changes to the voting process. This year, voters had until 8 p.m. to drop their mail-in ballot at the treasurer’s box at Town Hall.
With such a large turnout for the state primary, Hazen said she doesn’t know what to expect in November. Though St. Mary’s is a spacious hall and social distancing worked this time, the town clerk admits it might be more complicated for the bigger election.
On Tuesday, town officials used red tape to mark appropriate distancing between each table and where people may stand in line.
Additionally, the doors and windows were open for ventilation, which Hazen said might not work in November when the temperatures are colder.
Staff writers Jim Sullivan, Dave Rogers, Heather Alterisio and Jack Shea contributed to this story.
