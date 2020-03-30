NEWBURYPORT — The COVID-19 virus may have shut down a good portion of the country, but a presidential election is still slated for the fall and it looks like both the Republican and Democratic nominees are set.
Both President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden have decisive delegate leads in the Republican and Democratic races, respectively.
Newburyport resident Sarah Hall was happy to support Amy Klobuchar before the Minnesota senator dropped out of the Democratic race and threw her support behind Biden on the day before Super Tuesday.
“This is exactly what needed to happen, as far as I look at it,” Hall said last week. “Voters want a moderate candidate, there were just too many of them. I wasn’t excited for Biden initially, he wasn’t standing out for me and I don’t feel like excitement is exactly what we need right now. Things have changed so much, and I think that he provides some stability, comfort and familiarity that he brings from those eight years in the Obama administration. I don’t think we’re really looking for excitement at this stage.”
Democratic political consultant La Nita “Ann” Dykes of Newburyport said she is “completely comfortable” with Biden.
“Biden was my first choice when I first started thinking about this awhile ago,” Dykes said. “That wasn’t because he was my first choice ideologically or that he was the person I like the most, but I trust him and I favored a Biden-Kamala Harris ticket from the very beginning.”
Biden has also promised to name a woman as his vice presidential candidate.
“If he picks a woman like Amy Klobuchar, that to me generates excitement,” Hall said.
Dykes said she believes Biden should pick former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams as his running mate.
“Stacey is amazing and as much as I love Kamala, we need to keep the House and flip the Senate,” Dykes said. “So we don’t need to pull any senators out of the Senate and Stacey Abrams is equally qualified as a female vice president, so a Biden/Abrams ticket would be great.”
Salisbury Republican Town Committee Chairman Marshall Maguire said he is not quite sure Biden will keep his promise to pick a woman vice president.
“People say things all the time,” Maguire said. “I think he probably will pick a woman. Is it going to be a wacko woman or somebody who is conservative? There’s still a very strong part of the Democratic Party that like this uber-left stuff.”
Maguire admitted he would rather see Trump face Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in a general election, but still doesn’t see much excitement surrounding Biden.
“You always worry because anything can happen but I don’t think Biden is the guy who is going to get all of the Bernie guys behind him,” Maguire said. “One of the reasons that Mitt Romney lost (in 2012) was that three million Republicans didn’t vote for him because they didn’t like him. You may see that same kind of thing going on the Democratic side because I don’t see the Bernie guys voting for Biden.”
Salisbury resident Jimmy Cassell is also a big supporter of the president and has adorned his front lawn with plenty of Trump signs in the past.
“I just love everything the president has done,” Cassell said. “Up until a few weeks ago, we have the greatest economy of all time. He puts America first and I think it is just horrible that they put somebody like ‘Sleepy’ Joe Biden up there.”
Trump may be dealing with the coronavirus situation right now, but his supporters have excitement remaining in their hearts for him, according to Cassell.
“I went to two rallies in Manchester, New Hampshire,” Cassell said. “It was at full capacity inside and just as many people on the outside. When he goes by in the motorcade, everybody starts chanting, ‘USA! USA!’ You don’t see anything like that at a Democratic event.”
With many states ordering residents to shelter in place because of coronavirus concerns, the status of the upcoming Democratic and Republican conventions, as well as the November election, remain in doubt. But Dykes said an election season without political campaign rallies can offer opportunities for candidates as well.
“The first rule of a campaign is that you have to stay positive and work with what you have got,” Dykes said. “If you take away the rallies from Trump, that is a huge blow to him. I think that is one of the main reasons why he is pushing to limit this quarantine and put the American people in danger so he can get back on the road to his rallies and that will win him this election.”
Although Dykes admits that a presidential campaign without personal contact would hurt both the Republican and Democratic nominee, she believes an effective candidate will find another method to get their message across.
“You go to the email list and you go to the phone canvas,” Dykes said. “Then you’ll learn how to perfect that and I believe we are smart enough to do that. Biden sits there and calls the people who are very involved in local committees and he convinces them to vote for him, personally. Then, they just got a personal phone call from Joe Biden and they reach out from there. I don’t think Trump could do the same.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
