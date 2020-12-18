NEWBURYPORT — Local listeners can tune in to WJOP 96.3 FM Saturday at 1 p.m. for the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network broadcast of "Hansel and Gretel."
This recording of the popular fairytale opera was originally performed at the Met in 2017. The opera was written by 19th century German composer Engelbert Humperdinck, a protégé of Richard Wagner, and acknowledges the darker features present in the Brothers Grimm version of the familiar folktale, yet presents them within a frame of grace and humor.
Listeners can visit www.metopera.org for more information about the Met Broadcasts. Conducted by Donald Runnicles, the cast includes Lisette Oropesa (Gretel), Tara Erraught (Hansel), Dolora Zajick (Gertrude), Gerhard Siegel (Witch), and Quinn Kelsey (Peter).
