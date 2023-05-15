NEWBURY — Here are some upcoming children’s events at Newbury Town Library, 0 Lunt St., Byfield.
Read to a therapy dog: May 18, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. in 15-minute time slots. Register using the library’s event calendar. This program is to help children work on their read-aloud skills.
Musical storytime: May 19 at 10 a.m. Join the library staff for a special musical storytime featuring children’s librarian Ms. Nicky on the cello and library associate Ms. Emma on the guitar. Recommended for children up to 5 years old. Siblings welcome.
Build with Buildwave!: May 31 at 3:30 p.m.: Registration required on the library’s event calendar. A high-energy, creative building event using building materials such as Legos, PlusPlus and Buildwave materials for ages 5 to 10.
For more information or to register, visit: newburylibrary.org.
