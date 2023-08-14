SALISBURY — The following events are taking place at the Salisbury Senior Center, 43 Lafayette Road. To register or for more information, call 978-462-2412, ext. 252
Adult day health
Wednesday, Aug. 16, at noon. Enjoy refreshments during this seminar. Adult day health provides older adults a place to go for care and companionship throughout the day. Many programs offer support for a wide range of medical and social needs and play a critical role in respite care. Presented by Kim Anderson, community liaison, Sevita Health.
Learn the benefits to caregivers, families and participants. Caring for an aging loved one can be challenging. Whether a senior wants to “age in place” or isn’t ready for nursing home care, many families can struggle with making sure their loved one has the right social and medical supports while still maintaining work and other obligations. Learn what services are available through an adult day health program. Learn what conditions qualify and how to pay for adult day health services.
CharlieCard event
Wednesday, Aug. 16, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Charlie Cards are reusable MBTA cards that can be loaded with cash value to purchase reduced monthly passes for commuter rail, ferry and express bus. The Charlie Card is a stored value card which allows people to store value and use it when needed.
People 65 and older are eligible for reduced MBTA fares with a Senior CharlieCard. These cards are valid for eight years. Charlie Card users pay a reduced fare. Cash value for roughly 50% reduced one-way fares: $10, seven-day LinkPasses, $30 monthly for LinkPasses.
The office of state Sen. Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, has made it possible to offer this benefit from MassDOT and MBTA for local seniors. Seniors must sign up prior to the event. They must complete the initial Charlie Card forms available at the Senior Center.
On the day of the event, bring a Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles photo ID or Massachusetts RMV photo driver’s license or a U.S. passport. This is for initial CharlieCards only. For those who had one and would like to replace it, they will need to contact the MBTA at 617-222-3200.
When arriving, the COA will review the completed CharlieCard form and examine a photo ID. The documents and the photos will then be submitted to the MBTA. The CharlieCards will be mailed directly to each senior. This will take two to six weeks to process the CharlieCards.
Monthly drum circle
Drumming with Kristine Malpica of Imagine Studios. Practice traditional African rhythms in a supportive learning community at the Salisbury Senior Center. All ages and experience welcome, $5 per class. Drums provided or bring your own. For more information, visit www.imaginestudios.org, email kristine@imaginestudios.org or call 978-834-0367.
