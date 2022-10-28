NEWBURYPORT — As part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, an Amesbury nonprofit organization has spent the past few weeks delivering over 160 baskets of hope to women undergoing cancer treatment at the Anna Jaques Cancer Center.
Tough Warrior Princesses is dedicated to providing support, comfort, love and resources to women affected by cancer on the North Shore of Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire. As of Thursday, the group has given out 168 survivor baskets since Oct. 1.
Tough Warrior Princesses president Sherri Ziomek founded the non-profit organization along with Patty Mellon 12 years ago and they, along with a growing group of dedicated volunteers, have led an effort to deliver over 1,000 survivor baskets to women who have been newly diagnosed or are facing a cancer recurrence.
The survivor baskets, according to Ziomek, are filled with items of inspiration and comfort such as grocery, gas and drug store gift cards, gum, granola bars, books and fuzzy socks valued at over $400.
The survivor baskets also contain information on resources women need to get through diagnosis and treatments, and Ziomek said they are designed to make a woman’s life easier, both financially and comfort-wise, while in treatment
Anna Jaques Cancer Center social worker Sara Lahaie said delivering a survivor’s basket to a patient can make both the giver and recipient feel very special.
“I feel like I’m bringing them that Publishers Clearing House check for $1 million,” she said. “You walk into the infusion center with this big, giant basket and you give it to them. They are so, so appreciative and it is really nice.”
Each survivor’s basket weighs in at over 15 pounds and often needs the assistance of a wheelchair or a cart to get it out the door.
“They pick people up and give them some important information,” Ziomek said.
Anna Jaques Cancer Center practice manager Bethany Hurrell said working with Tough Warrior Princesses has made life much easier for her staff and outpatient clients, ever since visitors were prohibited in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“Some of the patients may be here six hours, all by themselves. So this gives them a little pickup while they are getting their treatment,” she said.
Hurrell also said the survivor baskets’ fuzzy socks have gone over very well with her patients.
Tough Warrior Princesses also offers monthly Warrior Chats for survivors and their caregivers and pink ribbons representing the women the group has helped over the years. They are also continuously adding to the Tough Warrior Princesses’ Quilt of Hope, which was made by board member Brenda Haskell in 2016 and has made the rounds at local hospitals and cancer centers ever since.
“There are hundreds of women’s names and hundreds of kids names on the quilt right now,” Haskell said.
For more information, visit the Tough Warrior Princesses website at: www.toughwarriorprincess.com/.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
