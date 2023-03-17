NEWBURYPORT — The Port Tavern dove into St. Patrick’s Day festivities early on Wednesday hosting live Irish music and dancing.
Music was provided by Eamon Coyne and Tony Giblin on mandolin and guitar, along with Nock Middle School seventh-grader Sarah Ann Hajjar on fiddle. Hajjar has been playing the bowed instrument for most of her life first picking it up about 10 years ago. Wowing the crowd with their footwork were students from the Bracken School of Irish Dance in Salisbury.
The festivities continue today (Friday) and throughout the weekend with Newburyport Mayor Sean Reardon expected to pour the first pint at The Port Tavern.
