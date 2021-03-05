Harpsichordist performs at church March 14 

NEWBURYPORT — Harpsichordist Sylvia Berry performs March 14 at 4 p.m. at the First Religious Society, Unitarian Universalist Church, 26 Pleasant St.
This will be the final concert of four to be held virtually as part of the 2021 Jean C. Wilson Music Series.
Berry, a Philadelphia native, has performed extensively in the U.S. and abroad. Her concert will include works by Froberger, Sweelinck, Louis Couperin and J.S. Bach.
The Jean C. Wilson Music Series is named for a founder of the music series and its director for many years. The series, now under the auspices of the Unitarian Universalist Church, offers three or four concerts each year in the winter.
This year, concertgoers are receiving links to the performances and, if they wish, email reminders.
For more information or to become a sponsor, go to www.bit.ly/wilson_series.
