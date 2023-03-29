SALISBURY — The political futures of Salisbury and Salem remain up in the air after Salisbury Town Manager Neil Harrington advanced past Tuesday's preliminary special election for the Salem mayoral race.
Harrington, who served four terms as mayor from 1990 to 1997, came in second with 2,307 votes, 31.9 percent of the total vote. Dominick Pangallo, chief of staff for former Mayor Kim Driscoll, led all candidates with 3,078 votes, 42.7 percent of the total vote. Both will advance to the May 16 special mayoral election.
Former Councilor Steve Dibble received 14.4 percent of the vote with 1,035 votes, acting Mayor Bob McCarthy collected 8.4 percent with 605 votes, and Stacia Kraft tallied 2.6 percent with 190 votes.
The preliminary special election drew 7,211 residents, only 22 percent of the city’s 32,998 registered voters.
The winner of the May special election will serve the remainder of Driscoll’s term, which is set to expire in January 2026. Driscoll resigned after becoming the state's lieutenant governor.
Salisbury selectmen reached for reaction on Wednesday shared feelings of elation for Harrington, mixed with sadness at the thought of seeing him leave.
“I'm happy for him and I think he's got a very good chance of actually topping the ticket in the final one. So I'm happy for him. Salem's gain will be our loss,” board Chairman Chuck Takesian said.
He said it would be hard to find a candidate for town manager who could match Harrington.
“Hopefully, if he does win we can get a town manager that's close to what he is. I don't know if we can ever expect to get one that's equal to him,” Takesian said.
Selectman Wilma McDonald said she was "thrilled" for Harrington.
“It would be a lovely end cap to his very distinguished career in public service. He is a Salem townie at heart. I mean, he was born there, he grew up there, he has deep family roots there, and he's so qualified. I just think he's the perfect person for the job,” McDonald said.
McDonald echoed Takesian’s point that it would be a terrible loss for Salisbury should Harrington leave to become Salem’s mayor.
“People don’t realize the hours that he puts in, the work that he does, the connections that he has on the local level, on the state level, on the federal level. And that's just so important getting things done,” McDonald said.
Selectman Michael Colburn joined his colleagues in wishing Harrington luck despite what it would mean for Salisbury.
“I am very happy for him. I know he is been working hard at becoming the mayor of Salem. I know he has a good shot at winning and we would miss him. But I hope, as we always hope that our friends and our colleagues succeed in everything they want to do, I hope that Neil succeeds at this because he is very qualified,” Colburn said.
The Daily News reached out to Harrington but did not hear back in time for this report.
