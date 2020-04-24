SALISBURY — The subject of water meters on Salisbury Beach has become a hot topic in town and the town manager is defending a recent decision not to allow them to be turned on until May.
The Board of Selectmen voted 3-2 during its April 13 meeting to prohibit seasonal beach-area homeowners from turning on their water meters until May 4.
Town Manager Neil Harrington had recommended the board make its move and appeared on Salisbury Community Television and Media Center Thursday to answer charges from critics and defend the board's decision.
"It would be irresponsible of me as a public official to turn a blind eye to the current international coronavirus pandemic that is likely to claim hundreds of thousands of lives," Harrington said.
Harrington acknowledged the decision could cause a "minor inconvenience" to summer residents but said he would weigh that against the potential casualties from the coronavirus.
"People are dying and their families cannot have wakes or funerals to grieve the loss of loved ones," Harrington said.
The town manager then turned his attention to beach-area residents who have been claiming they deserve a refund on their property taxes since they cannot begin work on their summer homes.
"These are specious arguments that amount to nothing more than certain people not being happy with being told that they temporarily can't do what they want to do for their own personal enjoyment," Harrington said.
Although he did not mention him by name, Harrington also appeared to single out an interview with real estate agent Tom Saab which was recently broadcast on SCTV. In the interview, Saab said he believes the selectmen's order constitutes a partial taking of private properties and he intends to seek an injunction against the town.
"If they are preventing people from opening up and using their properties, it is unconstitutional," Saab said. "It infringes on our constitutional rights of home ownership."
Harrington parried Saab’s claims stating, “As far as the town is concerned, we believe we are on solid, legal ground."
"It is one thing to disagree with the town's decision, which is anyone's legal right. It is another to believe that the town is not acting legally," Harrington said. "This type of demagoguery stands in stark contrast to the generally accepted notion that we all need to pull together and help each other during this time of crisis."
