SALISBURY — Selectmen are expected to issue their recommendations next week on how to have a summer season in the age of COVID-19, according to the town manager.
Town Manager Neil Harrington took part in a virtual COVID-19 community forum Thursday night to seek input from residents and visitors on how best to oversee a 2020 Salisbury Beach summer.
The forum, broadcast live by Salisbury Community Television and Media Center, saw 98 people attending on the Zoom app. In addition, Harrington said 38 emails were received.
“This wasn't a scientific sample of the population to be sure, but it did give some indication as to how many folks were interested in weighing in on or at least listening to what the public's concern is," he said. "I also don't know how many people watched on SCTV or on Facebook because it was streamed live. But I would guess it was at least a couple hundred people. For a community our size, that is pretty good representation."
Salisbury Beach stakeholders voiced their opposition to holding weekend concerts and fireworks displays during the forum.
Suggestions were also made to have all beachgoers wear protective face masks and practice social distancing; restrict parking on the south end of the beach to residents only; limit parking lots to 50% capacity; and expand outdoor spaces for beach area businesses.
"There were some things that people have asked us to do that are reasonable. There are other things that we either can't do or we don't think are a good idea," Harrington said. "That is understandable. Not everyone's idea of what we should do will be the same."
He said two hot days last week brought plenty of visitors to the beach area, raising concerns among many residents.
"We did have a couple of hot days when the beach was frankly overcrowded," Harrington said. "But one of the factors involved was that at the time, the beaches in New Hampshire were closed. So on those two days, there were just too many people here and I think some people thought this was going to be the norm for the summer. I would think those expectations will have to be tempered a bit because it was an abnormal situation."
Harrington said he and selectmen have discussed the feedback from the public forum and expect to address the situation formally next week.
He also said he wished more of the people watching on Zoom had spoken up.
"Most of the people just listened in and didn't comment, but I got some good suggestions," Harrington said.
