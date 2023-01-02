SALISBURY — Town Manager Neil Harrington described 2022 as a busy year for the town in terms of projects and infrastructure improvements.
“In no particular order, the Bridge Road repaving was finished following the previous year’s installation of a new water line. The new welcome center and public restroom buildings were finished in 2022 and opened to the public for use this past summer,” he said.
“The bulk of the sewer extension project on Lafayette Road, Main Street, Jak-Len Drive and Bayberry Lane was completed in 2022. We completed the takeover of the town’s water system from Pennichuck after 20 years of private management and instituted a new quarterly water billing system.
“And then also we hired a new assessor (Jonathan Greeno), who took over for the longtime assessor, Cheryl Gorniewicz, who retired after 20-plus years of service. We also paved several streets in town and made a lot of physical improvements to buildings and parks and playgrounds with appropriations that we felt were timely and important.”
No project ran over budget or encountered any notable issues, according to Harrington.
He said the town is doing well with its finances.
“We are in good shape financially, as we usually are, thanks to the expertise of our Finance Department and the cooperation of all the department heads who are watching their budgets carefully. We have a healthy amount of free cash still for this year,” Harrington said.
“We’ve been able to increase all of our reserve accounts, including our rainy day stabilization fund, and we’ve been able to put money away for future needs, such as OPEB, which is other post-employment benefits,” he added. “And that’s largely the future cost of health insurance for retirees. So, we’re planning for the future financially and we’re in good shape overall.”
The town’s new water division drew praise from Harrington.
“We hired a very good staff, in my opinion. Two of the four members of the new water division that we hired were Pennichuck employees,” he said. “And so we feel comfortable that they were able to hit the ground running because they had a familiarity with the system. We are pleased that the amount that we budgeted looks like it’s right on target and we may actually wind up with a surplus at the end of the year.”
“Of course, some of that depends on whether or not there are water main breaks or any emergencies over the winter months. Traditionally, with such an aging infrastructure as Salisbury has, you run into occasional emergencies over the winter with older pipes that crack or things of that nature. But right now, the new water division’s budget is in great shape and the guys are doing a very good job.”
Harrington said the town has a list of priorities for the coming year.
“Probably at the top of the list is finishing the sewer project, facilitating the tie-ins to the new sewer system from all of the various property owners, and then having the Board of Selectmen set the betterments, which will determine the cost for each of the property owners.
“Because the entire project is being funded by the people who will get the new sewer, it does not affect anybody else’s sewer rate. It has nothing to do with the tax rate. It’s being completely funded by those properties that will receive new sewer,” Harrington said.
Betterments must be voted on by the Board of Selectmen within six months of the project’s completion.
Another upcoming issue on Harrington’s radar is a new cannabis law, which could lead to decreased revenue for communities where such businesses are located.
“One other thing I know that we are going to have to work on is to reevaluate where the town is in relationship to the cannabis companies, whom we have what’s called a host community agreement,” Harrington said. “There was a new statewide cannabis-related law passed which states that we are not going be able to continue, and we’re not sure when, with taking in host community fees purely as revenue. We’re actually going to be required to tie whatever those fees are to the cost of providing services to cannabis-related companies.”
One of Harrington’s early goals for 2023 is to secure another meeting with the state Department of Transportation regarding the proposed North End Boulevard project.
“We’ve had a recent remote meeting with officials from MassDOT at which over 100 people attended via Zoom,” he said. “I think we’re in pretty close agreement in terms of the preferred alternative design.
Harrington said he thought the online meeting was insufficient and hopes to push for a final in-person meeting.
“We want to have MassDOT host one more in-person meeting here, probably in the spring, to get people back together to look at what they call a ‘rollout plan,’ which is literally a plan that you roll out on a long table so people can see how the new design may affect their individual properties,” Harrington said.
“And if people feel that this new design concept is something that they can support, the state will then move to what’s called 25 percent design. There will be a public hearing, and then after that, it’ll be on the fast track to get in line for funding.”
“I would say it’s probably a good four or five years away,” he added.
