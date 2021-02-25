SALISBURY — The town may soon be hiring staff for the Salisbury Beach welcome centers, which are under construction.
The $5.2 million project calls for constructing a comfort station at the corner of Cable Avenue and Beach Road, and a larger welcome center will be built at the west end of Broadway Mall.
Construction began last fall with both buildings expected to be open by July 4. But the project was delayed in January after workers found an active public water line, discontinued sewer and water mains, and a Verizon electrical conduit running under the Broadway Mall construction site while preparing to drive in pilings.
Town Manager Neil Harrington said the water line under Broadway Mall has been relocated and the contractor is making adjustments to the sewer lines in the area.
The Verizon electrical conduit will not have to be removed and the restroom facility at the corner of Beach Road and Cable Avenue should allow for a summertime opening, according to Harrington.
"There have been some COVID-related delays in product manufacturing and delivery that nobody obviously anticipated when this was put to bid last fall," Harrington said.
"Those unfortunate delays are things that we can't control. There has been a delay in the pilings and a further delay in the particular type of wood that is going to be used in the construction," he added. "So it is not likely that either building will be open on July 4. But the good news is that the pilings are arriving for the building in the parking lot (on Thursday). Those piling should be driven fairly soon."
Harrington said he recently met with beach area residents and merchants and has been taking suggestions on potential staffing schedules and hours of operation for the two welcome centers.
"This will require a commitment of additional financial resources by the town," he said. "We haven't finalized the number of suggestions that were made. Part of that will depend on how much the town can afford. But we also want to make sure that the public have access to the facilities during a greater number of hours than they currently do now."
The welcome centers' offseason hours would be less than those during the summer.
"It is likely that the restrooms will be open until 11 p.m. during the summer," Harrington said. "But there is no need for the restrooms to be open in the evening during the winter. Those type of factors are being considered right now."
The Broadway Mall welcome center will include two restrooms designed to be accessible year-round.
"These will be part of the main Broadway Mall building and they will only be accessible when it is closed from the outside," Harrington said. "There will be one, individual bathroom on each side. For example, the main facility will likely be closed in January. But the public will be able to utilize the individual bathrooms."
Harrington said he intends to issue a future announcement "as far and wide as we can," letting people know the hours when the new facilities will be open once they are decided.
The town manager said the two most frequently asked questions on Salisbury Beach are: "Where are the bathrooms and what hours are they open?"
"These two new facilities will answer that first question because they will be easily visible from anywhere in the beach center," Harrington said.
