SALISBURY — The town manager is backing the Public Works Department after photos of broken cemetery urns caused a stir on social media over the weekend.
The town formed the five-member Cemetery Commission in 2019 and it has been working "diligently" to make improvements, particularly at Longhill Cemetery, according to Town Manager Neil Harrington.
"The Longhill Cemetery has been neglected for a long time," Harrington said Monday. "That had been privately owned and has been the primary, active cemetery in town for a long time."
The town has issued many public notices about what is and is not allowed in its public burial grounds via its website, Harrington said. The town also posted an advertisement in The Daily News in early April stating that people should remove any unauthorized items by April 16.
"There were broken urns and broken pots, and things strewn all over the place," Harrington said. "There were also bushes and shrubs that had been planted on gravesites that were undermining headstones. There were also dead trees that needed to be taken down. We have done a lot of improvements over the past year and a half."
Public Works Director Lisa DeMeo confirmed on Monday that workers recently cleaned up Longhill Cemetery and any items that did not fit within the town's regulations were removed.
But a post on the Salisbury Talks Facebook page, featuring photos of broken urns and flower pots stored in the Public Works lot over the weekend, has drawn plenty of criticism from local residents who believe town workers broke their property.
DeMeo said some of the planters and urns found in the cemetery were in bad shape but were not damaged by her workers.
"Our guys did not cause the cracks," DeMeo said. "They had mentioned that some of the tops and the bottoms of these urns came apart as they were picking them up. They didn't tell me what happened with every, single one of them but some of them are in good shape and some of them are not. It's not that anything was confiscated, it is just that these are things that are not allowed to be at the cemetery."
Harrington was very unhappy with the online photos, which he said were posted without all of the facts.
"It is somewhat irresponsible to post a photo of broken urns without understanding the facts," Harrington said. "To allege that the town workers smashed the urns is irresponsible. That is not what happened."
DeMeo said people interested in getting their property back should call the Public Works office at 978-463-0656. She warned against people going through the Lafayette Road lot on their own.
"Please come and check with us," DeMeo said. "People really shouldn't be out back there wandering around because they are liable to get hurt. There is equipment and material back there and we don't want anyone around it unaccompanied."
Harrington said the town and the Cemetery Commission have been working over the past year and a half to come up with regulations to govern the cemeteries that are similar to those of area municipalities.
"We are not reinventing the wheel here," Harrington said. "This is common practice for cemetery maintenance. Every cemetery has regulations as to what is allowed and what is not allowed. The problem in this case is, in the past, anything was allowed.
"So I think that people either forgot or didn't understand that the town took over this privately owned, neglected cemetery and probably assumed that they were just allowed to do what they always did before," he said. "Which was put anything they want in there."
Harrington said the Cemetery Commission's new regulations can be found at: www.salisburyma.gov/sites/g/files/vyhlif1166/f/uploads/2020_cemetery_rules_and_regulations_final.pdf.
"People need to remove the things that are against regulations," Harrington said. "They also need to remove things after burials like flowers and such. If anyone has a suggestion to amend or change the regulations, they are certainly welcome to send a recommendation in to us or to send us an email or a letter.
"They can also come to a Cemetery Commission meeting and suggest any amendments or changes if they have any objections to part of the regulations," he added. "But we are not doing anything different than what other communities do with public cemeteries."
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.