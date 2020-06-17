SALISBURY — The town manager needs at least 125 hands on deck when the annual spring Town Meeting gets underway Monday.
The meeting will take place at Salisbury Elementary School and begin with a Special Town Meeting at 7 p.m.
Residents will be asked to approve the town's $29.5 million operating budget for fiscal 2021 as well as borrowing $5.2 million to build a visitors center at Salisbury Beach.
The town needs a quorum of 125 registered voters to attend the meeting.
Town Manager Neil Harrington asks that those planning to attend preregister by email at townmeeting@salisburyma.gov.
Preregistering is voluntary, he said, but added, "We're encouraging people to preregister so we will know, going into the meeting, if we have a quorum. If we don't, then we will have to ask the people in the audience to stay while other people get on their cell phones and call people at home and say, 'Hey, can you come down to the meeting?'"
Harrington said just over 50 people committed to attending Town Meeting by Tuesday afternoon.
Having a good count on how many people are heading to Town Meeting will make it a much better experience for all involved, according to Harrington.
"I'd rather have everyone come, have a quorum, get the business done and leave," Harrington said. "I think people would like to have a short meeting and get the town's business done and not be there all night."
Salisbury Community Television and Media Center has also made the decision not to broadcast the meeting live.
"We would like people to come to the meeting," Harrington said. "We don't want them just to sit at home and watch it."
Harrington added that he understands many people are concerned about participating in large gatherings given the current COVID-19 pandemic and he hopes that by preregistering people, others won't have to be called in to make the quorum Monday night.
"I would like to avoid that scenario if I can by knowing if we have enough people to have a quorum in advance," he said.
Harrington asked that all participants bring a protective face mask to wear at the meeting but they will be supplied to those who need them.
"We have taken all of the necessary precautions to make sure that there will be social distancing,” Harrington said. “We have made all of the sanitary requirements as well. But I don't want to have to be in that position to ask a 120 or 120 just to sit tight while we call people at home to see if they can come to the meeting."
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
