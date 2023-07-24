NEWBURYPORT — There will be plenty of baklava, dancing in the streets, and maybe some busted dishes when Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church of Newburyport presents its annual Greek Food Festival on Harris Street this weekend.
The annual food fest offers indoor and outdoor dining as well as takeout on Friday and Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Mediterranean festivities wrap up Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“It’s a great time to welcome people to Newburyport and celebrate Yankee Homecoming,” said church member and festival volunteer John Housianitis.
Housianitis promised plenty of gyros, lamb shanks, moussaka (eggplant), chicken and lamb kabobs, locanico (Greek sausage), keftethes, (meatballs), spinach pie, pastichio (Greek lasagna) Greek salad, stuffed grape leaves and other goodies, with fish available only on Friday. kouroumbiedes
Plenty of Greek pastries will also be available, including baklava, kourambiethes (sugar cookies), koulourakia (butter cookies), rice pudding and galaktoboureko (a custard dessert).
Although the food festival is not an official part of Yankee Homecoming, Housianitis said the church always makes sure to hold it right before the weeklong event, which begins Saturday.
The church is celebrating its 105th anniversary, and festival executive committee member Jim Sperelakis said the event has been held for more than 50 years.
“We’ve got everything ready to go and are hoping for good crowds again,” he said. “We also know we’re kind of a beloved part of Yankee Homecoming and we’re excited about that also.”
Harris Street will be closed to traffic Friday and Saturday from 4 to 8 p.m. when OPA Entertainment provides live Greek music and dancing in the street.
Sperelakis said the dancing has always been his favorite part of the event.
“I love that the people who are in line can enjoy authentic Greek music and it creates an atmosphere where you feel like you’re getting a break from your normal routine and can get a nice glimpse of the Greek culture, music and food,” he said. “It’s not just about all the preparation and hard work, it’s also about the fact that we can show our culture off to the Greater Newburyport area.”
The church offered “Greek to Go” takeout during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021 and this year’s festival marks the second year the event will be held full swing since then.
“Last year was very successful,” Housianitis said. “The line went down from Harris Street through our smaller hall and into the bigger hall and then extended all the way down to Green Street just to get in. Then, we had the takeout line, too.”
Volunteers start prepping for the festival in May, according to Housianitis, who said people come from all over the Merrimack Valley to enjoy the event.
“The church members and leadership are very appreciative of the response that we always receive from the Greater Newburyport community,” he said. “We appreciate everyone’s support.”
The food festival also brings church members together, according to Sperelakis.
“It’s a lot of work but everybody pitches in, whether it’s making the food or serving it, it’s all part of a massive team effort,” he said. “That’s a very heartwarming and fun part of the festival itself to me.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.