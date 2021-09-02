Haulin' 4 Hunger donates to Seabrook food pantry    

SEABROOK – Employees from Advantage Truck Group in Seabrook recently delivered 25 cases of tuna to Rockingham Community Action Center food pantry.
The Seabrook food pantry relies on donations to help support emergency food assistance to individuals and families, making bulk donations of popular items like tuna especially important.
ATG’s donation to the food pantry was made through Haulin’ 4 Hunger, a program the company expanded this spring to include donations of non-perishable items to six food pantry organization to help meet ongoing needs in communities across its dealer network, including pantries near Lebanon and Manchester; Westminster, Vermont; and Westfield and Raynham, Massachusetts.
This is the third bulk donation to the Rockingham Community Action food pantry ATG has made this year. Since April, ATG has donated 3,600 non-perishable food items through its Haulin' 4 Hunger program.
Rockingham Community Action Center Seabrook food pantry, 146 Lafayette Road, is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
