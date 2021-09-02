Haulin' 4 Hunger donates to Seabrook food pantry    

COURTESY PHOTO. Mike Ramian, parts director for Advantage Truck Group in Seabrook, delivered 25 cases of tuna to the Rockingham Community Action Center food pantry on Lafayette Road in Seabrook. The donation was made through the company's Haulin' 4 Hunger program. With him is food pantry coordinator Hillary McCarthy, who coordinates the food pantries in Seabrook, Salem and Raymond, N.H.