Haverhill artist's work at Anna Jaques Hospital

NEWBURYPORT — Haverhill artist Cassie Doyon will display mixed media mosaics and sculptures this month in the Anna Jaques Hospital exhibit space.
A portion of artwork sales goes to support the AJH Aid Association.
Doyon has a master's degree in art education from Tufts University/School of the Museum of Fine Arts Boston, and has worked as an artist and art educator in the Merrimack Valley for 30 years. Her artwork has won several awards and been exhibited throughout New England.
In a statement about the exhibit, Doyon wrote, "I work in mixed media with a strong focus on mosaics. I use a wide variety of materials in my work, including natural, foraged and found items such as sea glass, bone, driftwood and stone. My use of color is widely variable, from muted and earth toned to bright and psychedelic hues. Where mosaic work tends to be structured and planned, I try to incorporate spontaneity and serendipity within my pieces. I am particularly focused on surface design and pushing the boundaries of sculpture with unconventional and repurposed materials."
Doyon said her work is abstract "reflecting my lifelong interest in tribal art and artifacts from around the world."
To see more of Doyon's work, go to www.cassiedoyondesigns.net and on Instagram @pangea_mosaics_.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.