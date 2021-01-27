SALISBURY — A Haverhill man’s decision to ignore road barricades and signs in Salisbury in June landed him in jail for nine months after admitting he was driving without a valid license for at least the fourth time.
Christopher LaValley, 36, pleaded guilty via videoconference to the charge Thursday in Newburyport District Court. Judge William Martin disregarded a prosecutor’s recommendation that LaValley be imprisoned for a year and instead settled on a nine-month sentence.
LaValley had pushed for a six-month sentence but when Martin offered him nine months, LaValley accepted the deal.
Essex County prosecutor Erin McAndrews said the yearlong sentence was warranted based on LaValley’s criminal record, which included three prior operating after suspension offenses and a drunken driving-related conviction that resulted in an 18-month sentence.
She also said the nature of the incident June 20, in which LaValley jeopardized the safety of others when he ignored road closure signs and barricades near Salisbury Beach Reservation, warranted a stiffer penalty.
“This just wasn’t him getting pulled over,” McAndrews said.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
