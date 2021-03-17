AMESBURY — A Haverhill man out on bail for a drug distribution charge was charged with another drug offense and ordered held without bail following his arraignment Monday in Newburyport District Court.
Kevin Solimine, 31, was arrested following a traffic stop on Route 110 after Amesbury police Officer Thomas Nichols learned that Solimine was driving without a license. Police later found what they believe is fentanyl in his wallet, Nichols wrote in his police report.
At the time of his arrest, a warrant had been issued by Haverhill District Court for Solimine having violated conditions of his release after being arraigned on possession of a Class A drug to distribute, according to an Essex County prosecutor.
The prosecutor, Erin McAndrews, said Solimine had been on "warrant status" since August and was picked up a drunken driving charge in New Hampshire in late September.
She then asked Judge Peter Doyle to hold Solimine without bail on the bail violation and $1,000 cash bail on the new charges of possession of a Class A substance, driving with a suspended license and having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle.
Doyle agreed to both requests. Solimine is due back in court for a pretrial hearing in April.
Nichols was monitoring traffic shortly before midnight on Friday when he watched a Toyota Corolla pass him on Route 110 near McDonald's. A routine check of the license plate showed the owner, Solimine, had a suspended driver's license.
Nichols pulled Solimine over on the Interstate 495 south on-ramp and soon learned a warrant had been issued for his arrest.
Solimine was taken into custody and his car searched. Nichols quickly found four hypodermic needles and a steel spoon in the back seat, along with an open bottle of Heineken beer. Achilles, Nichols' K-9 partner, sniffed the Corolla for drugs but did not find any.
At the police station, Officer Liam Leary told Nichols that Solimine had two small baggies containing fentanyl in his wallet, according to Nichols' report.
Dave Rogers is a staff writer with the Daily News. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008
