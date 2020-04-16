Haverhill firm produces 3-D masks for Newbury barracks

NEWBURY – State troopers will be breathing a little easier as they respond to emergencies and other calls thanks to a Haverhill-based company that donated masks created on 3-D printing machines.
CreatorPult made the masks using vegetable-based PLA filament material. Each mask takes about four hours to create with the company able to make about 50 masks and about 10 face shields per day. PLA is a biodegradable thermoplastic derived from renewable resources, such as cornstarch, sugar cane or other plant material.
“The donation of these lifesaving masks will not only provide an extra level of protection for the troopers, but also to the individuals they have contact with and the public as a whole,” Trooper Michael Provost said in a statement. “These masks also have the extra benefit of providing some relief to the families of the troopers who are reporting for duty every day, knowing that they are on the front lines of this pandemic and that any extra safety measures will hopefully keep their loved ones healthy and bring them home safely.”
On Tuesday, Provost met with CreatorPult co-owners Chris White and Christopher Ellen (who is Provost’s nephew) in Haverhill, where Provost accepted 21 masks, one for each trooper in the Newbury barracks.
With their commercial operations shuttered to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, White and his team have focused on providing personal protective equipment for first responders and medical professionals.
Their goal is to provide masks and protective face shields to those on the front lines of the pandemic. They are funding this project entirely out of pocket and from donations of materials from local businesses and the general public
“First and foremost, we do not, nor will we ever, charge for this equipment. It is solely for medical professionals who need it to help people not die, and I am not willing to profit off of that,” White said.
After being printed, the masks are fitted with elastic cords, weather stripping material and HEPA filters.
Like so many other new small-business owners, White said he works a second job as a means to help pay the bills.
White has continued to fund this endeavor from his own pocket along with donations and now a GoFundMe page has been created.The GoFundMe link is https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-us-help-haverhill?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet.
Massachusetts State Police continues to encourage everyone to practice smart social distancing and to use appropriate protective equipment to help stop the spread of COVID-19 and to keep everyone safe.
Dave Rogers is a staff writer with the Newburyport Daily News. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
