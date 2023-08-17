NEWBURYPORT — A Haverhill man accused of raping a woman inside a U-Haul van is being held without bail following his arraignment Wednesday in Newburyport District Court.
In addition to aggravated rape, Jose Fantauzzi, 33, of Hilldale Avenue in Haverhill is charged with larceny from a person, using a motor vehicle without authority, and operating a motor vehicle after suspension in relation to the Aug. 9 incident. He was arrested Tuesday in Haverhill after Newburyport police obtained a warrant.
At Fanatuzzi’s arraignment, Essex County prosecutor Michelle Belmonte filed a motion to declare him too dangerous to be allowed bail while awaiting trial. Fantauzzi’s court-appointed attorney did not argue the motion, prompting Judge Peter Doyle to order him to remain in jail pending a probable cause hearing a week from Friday.
Newburyport police Inspector Dani Sinclair wrote that Fantauzzi has a lengthy criminal record that includes kidnapping, rape, strangulation, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. At the time of his arrest, he was wearing a court-ordered GPS monitoring device on his ankle that ultimately led police to him, according to court documents.
Several Newburyport police officers responded to Moseley Pines park in Newburyport around 1:40 p.m. on Aug. 9 to speak to a woman covered by a blanket, wearing only underwear and crying hysterically. She told Officer Robert Coppola that Fantauzzi “(expletive) raped me and stole my (expletive) U-Haul,” he wrote in a police report, adding there were several people there trying to help her.
The victim went on to tell the officer she rented a U-Haul days earlier in Haverhill and it contained her cell phone, medication, wallet, driver’s license, credit card and other valuables. The victim declined to speak more about the attack, saying she just wanted to go home. She refused medical treatment or a ride to the police station, instead waiting for her father to pick her up at the popular park, Coppola wrote in his report.
Police quickly issued a be-on-the-lookout advisory over the radio for the truck after receiving a description from the victim.
The victim was moving her belongings to a relative’s home in Haverhill and met Fantauzzi at her grandfather’s house Aug. 8, Sinclair wrote in her police report. Fantauzzi was there with his girlfriend and they all were smoking crack before Fantauzzi and his girlfriend left. He returned an hour later alone and a short time later, Fantauzzi and the victim left together in her rented U-Haul, Sinclair wrote. She noted that Fantatuzzi was wearing a GPS because he is on probation out of Haverhill District Court.
On Aug. 10, Haverhill police discovered the U-Haul less than a mile away from Fanatuzzi’s residence and brought it back to their station. Local police then arranged to have the van brought to Newburyport for examination.
The next day, Aug. 11, a state police team searched the U-Haul and found many of the victim’s belongings, clothing belonging to both the victim and Fanatuzzi, makeup, the victim’s now-empty purse, and many needles. Authorities could not find her credit card or phone.
The same day, Sinclair checked the Aug. 9 record of Fantauzzi’s GPS and learned he had been at Moseley Woods around the time police were called to the scene, along with locations in West Newbury, Amesbury and Merrimac. Moseley Woods is located off Spofford Street near the Chain Bridge and the Merrimac Street roundabout.
Fantauzzi repeatedly raped the victim from 3 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 9, Sinclair wrote in her report. He also smashed her head against the side of the van at least once and “drove her through multiple different towns against her will while being confined in the back of the U-Haul,” the report continues.
Dave Rogers is the editor of the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
