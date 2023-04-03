NEWBURYPORT — A Haverhill man was ordered to pay a local business owner more than $16,000 after he was charged in 2020 with larceny over $1,200, according to court records.
Anthony Ruiz, 67, of Varnum Street saw the charge generally continued for a year during his appearance in Newburyport District Court on March 27.
The charge would be dropped if he pays back the $16,239 and stay outs of trouble with the law during that time.
Newburyport police Inspector Christopher McDonald received word that in December 2018, the owner of Ritz Payroll Solutions agreed to provide payroll services to Ruiz’s company, The Compound LLC.
That prompted the victim to set up a payment order with ACH Processing Co., a third-party processing firm. ACH drew money from The Compound payroll account and then deposited money into individual employment accounts for Ruiz’s company.
During each payroll payment, Ruiz also received money in his personal account, according to McDonald’s report.
The Compound, located in Haverhill, does business with physical fitness clubs and deals with training equipment, according to an internet business search.
The arrangement worked without issue from December 2018 to August 2019. But on Aug. 29, 2019, ACH attempted to draw more than $13,000 from The Compound only to learn it had insufficient funds in its account.
That dollar amount included $2,500 paid directly to Ruiz. As a result of the insufficient funds, ACH charged Ritz Payroll Solutions what is called a “chargeback,” meaning that Ritz Payroll was on the hook for the money, according to McDonald’s report.
Ruiz was able to accomplish this by making false statements to the payroll service, according to McDonald’s report.
Ritz Payroll attempted several times over many weeks to get Ruiz to reimburse the company. Eventually, Ritz Payroll learned that Ruiz had hired an attorney, forcing the company to do the same.
As of December 2019, Ruiz had not paid Ritz Payroll the $16,239 he owed. That amount included money paid directly to Ruiz, money for his employees and a monthly fee, McDonald wrote in his report.
McDonald spoke to Ruiz on Jan. 6, 2020, and he admitted that he owed Ritz Payroll a large amount of money but was close to lining up “venture capitalists and investors” who would then give him enough money to reimburse Ritz Payroll.
But Ruiz had not paid Ritz Payroll as of Jan. 10, 2020. When McDonald called and asked for an explanation, Ruiz said he was walking into his attorney’s office and would call McDonald back after the meeting.
Ruiz never called McDonald back, prompting the inspector to issue a summons on Jan. 23, 2020, for a larceny charge, according court records.
