Haverhill, Newburyport, Groveland bridge test openings planned

Each spring and summer, bigger boats travel up and down the Merrimack River.
If they are big enough — like the 400-passenger tour boat that former Haverhill assistant harbormaster Tim Slavit brought to the city recently on a test run — they require opening the Groveland Bridge and Rocks Village Bridge, a historic span that travelers have used since the early 18th century.
To ensure the Rocks Village Bridge swing span operates properly for the upcoming boating season, state transportation officials will open and close it multiple times between 8 p.m. Monday and 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.
To ensure the Groveland Bridge, a drawbridge between Haverhill and Groveland, also operates properly, state officials will open and close it multiple times later this week, from 8 p.m. Wednesday through 4:30 a.m. Thursday.
The MassDOT will be conducting multiple overnight test opening operations of the 1st Lt. Derek S. Hines Memorial Bridge on Main Street over the Merrimack River in Amesbury and Newburyport on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The test openings of this drawbridge will take place from 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 13, through 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 14, according to a MassDOT press release.
While testing happens, traffic crossing both bridges will be halted at times. Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes to avoid delays.
The testing operations are part of a $4.2 million bridge maintenance and repair contract awarded to SPS New England, state officials said. The test openings are also designed to train new bridge operators.
The Rocks Village Bridge is a swing span bridge operated by workers who stand in the middle of the bridge and push steel arms that turn a gear, causing a section of the bridge to swing open and closed, allowing large boats to pass.
The 812-foot bridge was closed in June 2012 while work crews did $14.1 million in renovations. The bridge reopened in October 2013.
According to historicbridges.org, the Rocks Village Bridge contains the oldest movable span among all bridges under the state’s control. It is located next to the Rocks Village National Register Historic District, and on a site that has been used as a major Merrimack River crossing since the early 18th century.
Only 44 movable bridges are identified in the MassHighway database. Rocks Village Bridge, the oldest of them all, is still operated by hand.
As one of the earliest riveted metal trusses in the state inventory, Rocks Village Bridge is also the earliest known surviving work of the Boston Bridge Works, a Massachusetts bridge construction company active from the 1870s through the 1930s.
The new Groveland Bridge linking Haverhill and Groveland opened to traffic in September 2013. The 775-foot span cost $49.7 million to build and replaced the old Groveland Bridge, which was deteriorating.
The new bridge is massive and dwarfs the old span. When its drawbridge rises to let boats pass, the sight is impressive, observers say.
The Hines Bridge is also known as Essex-Merrimack Drawbridge and the Deer Island Bridge.
For more information on traffic conditions, dial 511 and select a route to hear real-time conditions.
Visit www.mass511.com, a website that provides real-time traffic and incident advisory information, and allows users to subscribe to text and email alerts for traffic conditions.
