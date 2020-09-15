BOSTON – A nurse from Haverhill who pleaded guilty to tampering with patients' morphine at an Amesbury rehabilitation centers in Danvers and Amesbury was sentenced in federal court Monday for the charge.
Brianna Duffy, 32, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge William G. Young to 60 months in prison and three years of supervised release. In July 2019, Duffy pleaded guilty to one count of tampering with a consumer product and one count of acquiring a controlled substance by fraud or deception, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
On March 17 and 18, 2019, while working as a registered nurse at Hunt Nursing and Rehab in Danvers, Duffy tampered with morphine sulfate prescribed to an 89-year old hospice patient. In an attempt to avoid detection, she replaced the extracted medication with another liquid, diluting the morphine to just 26% of the prescribed concentration. The hospice patient received the diluted morphine and suffered unnecessary pain, according to the press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.
From December 2016 until July 2017, Duffy was working as a registered nurse at Maplewood Care and Rehabilitation Center in Amesbury, when she diverted morphine from two bottles that were prescribed to a 68-year old patient. Duffy then diluted the remaining morphine with another liquid, leaving only 1.2%-2.5% of the declared concentration of morphine. Duffy tested positive for morphine on July 18, 2017, the press release said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.